Dec. 23 Face of the Day: Dee Nichols and Xena

Dee Nichols is an animal lover, and as a Midlands Humane Society employee she hopes to find forever homes for all the shelter’s animals, including Xena the dog.

Nichols is a Council Bluffs native and a Thomas Jefferson High School alumna. She’s been an animal love all her life, and she is currently making herself at home at Midlands, where she is one of the shelter’s newest staff members. She’s owns five dogs and two cats, so she’s used to being around all sorts of furry friends.

Nichols said she never likes seeing a pet being surrendered to the shelter, but she knows they’re going to be somewhere safe and warm until they find the perfect home.

“I love them all,” she said.

Xena is an older chihuahua who arrived at Midlands a week ago as a surrender with six other dogs of the same breed, all aged 8 to 12. Their former home was condemned and the owner wasn’t giving them the medical and dental care they needed, Midlands staff said.

Xena, herself, has dental procedures that need to be done, as well as have a large tumor removed. After Xena and her pals are all healed up and socialized they’ll get altered, microchipped and be ready for adoption. Donations for the dogs’ medical expenses can be made at the Midlands website and also on the shelter’s Facebook page.

In other shelter news, Midlands is in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which goes through the end of the year. All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $40,000, and the shelter appreciates all the support from area animal lovers this holiday season.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer