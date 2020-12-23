Dec. 23 Face of the Day: Joan Coleman

Joan Coleman found her calling to help others after illness struck her family.
Coleman grew up in Humphrey, Nebraska, a small town between Columbus and Norfolk. She graduated from Humphrey Public School in 1981. After high school, Coleman worked for a local electronics company for about 20 years before finding her call to get into the healthcare field. Her father was diagnosed with cancer about 18 years ago and Coleman wanted to be there to help him during the rest of his time.
She attended Northeast Community College in nearby Norfolk to become a certified nursing assistant. Following her father’s death, Coleman continued to work as a CNA. She worked for a few pediatric doctors and part-time at the local hospital before transferring to CHI Health Hospice. She’s been at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for the past 10 years, working in the same day procedure department. She’s been pulling many 12-hour shifts lately, splitting time between nursing and working the hospital entrance to screen visitors.
It’s hard work, but Coleman said her coworkers always make Mercy a special place to be.
“It’s just a great family and community here,” she said. “If you have something you need, everyone will be there for you.”
Spirits were high at the hospital yesterday afternoon, and not just because it’s the holiday season. Mercy received 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and frontline workers are already getting their shots administered. Coleman is part of the 80% of the hospital staff that signed up for the vaccine, and she said she’ll be getting hers next week. She said it’s been a tough year for hospital workers across the country, but having a vaccine out is showing some light at the end of the tunnel.
Outside work, Coleman and her husband Rod love spending time with family. Her daughter Taylor lives in Pittsburgh, and she’s sad that she won’t be able to visit this Christmas. She’s had to cancel many flights to see her the past year, but she’s hoping that will change soon. Her son Brandon lives close to her hometown in Norfolk. Knocking on wood, she said she’d like to get the family together for a nice vacation sometime next year.
Coleman has a “tribe” of great friends, and they love getting together for football games and other social events, although they’ve had to scale things back throughout the pandemic. She did lots of gardening this summer and is already looking ahead to next season after experiencing some unseasonably-warm weather the past few days. She wishes the hospital staff and patients, as well as the rest of Council Bluffs, a merry Christmas and happy holiday season.