Dec. 23 Face of the Day: Joan Coleman

Joan Coleman found her calling to help others after illness struck her family.

Coleman grew up in Humphrey, Nebraska, a small town between Columbus and Norfolk. She graduated from Humphrey Public School in 1981. After high school, Coleman worked for a local electronics company for about 20 years before finding her call to get into the healthcare field. Her father was diagnosed with cancer about 18 years ago and Coleman wanted to be there to help him during the rest of his time.

She attended Northeast Community College in nearby Norfolk to become a certified nursing assistant. Following her father’s death, Coleman continued to work as a CNA. She worked for a few pediatric doctors and part-time at the local hospital before transferring to CHI Health Hospice. She’s been at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for the past 10 years, working in the same day procedure department. She’s been pulling many 12-hour shifts lately, splitting time between nursing and working the hospital entrance to screen visitors.

It’s hard work, but Coleman said her coworkers always make Mercy a special place to be.

“It’s just a great family and community here,” she said. “If you have something you need, everyone will be there for you.”