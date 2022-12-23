Dec. 23 Face of the Day: Santa Claus

Santa Claus has been meeting with children and their families at Bass Pro Shops since November, and he’ll be making appearances at the Council Bluffs sporting goods store for just a couple more days.

Santa is in the middle of his annual residency at Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs, this holiday season, which runs through Christmas Eve.

Bass Pro hosts its annual Santa’s Wonderland section toward the boat sales floor each year. Families are invited to meet Santa for a free 4x6-inch photo print and additional purchase options.

After meeting with the jolly red fellow and telling him their Christmas wishes, there are a number of games and holiday-related activities for the kids to enjoy.

Families need to make a reservation for their photo opportunities, which can be made online at basspro.com. There, guests can also check times and available dates that Santa’s Wonderland is open.

Santa hopes to see lots of kids the next two days, and then he’ll be off to deliver toys across the globe.