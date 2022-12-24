 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Dec. 24 Face of the Day: Josh the dog

122422-cbn-news-face

Josh the dog

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Josh the dog will be spending Christmas in the shelter, but come Monday he hopes a dog lover will come to Midlands Humane Society and give him a forever home for the new year.

Josh is a 10-month-old male labrador mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. According to shelter staff members, Josh is a loving, active young pup.

“Josh is a happy boy who can’t wait to find a home to run and play,” his adoption profile reads. “Josh loves everyone he meets and has done great with other dogs.”

Josh could use some basic obedience training, but he’s shown to be treat-motivated, so that should help as he learns. His adoption fee is $300, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands has kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website. Accoridng to the Midlands Facebook page, they are about halfway to their goal, so they are asking the community to help if they can as 2023 approaches.

Those interested in checking out the shelter’s animals should take note that Midlands will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Everyone at the shelter wishes Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and all its animals a safe, warm holiday and a happy new year.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

