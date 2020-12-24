Dec. 24 Face of the Day: Winnie the dog

Midlands Humane Society is closed today and tomorrow for Christmas, but Winnie the dog will be ready to meet her potential forever homeowner this weekend.

Winnie is a 6-year-old female cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say Winnie is a “sweet, but sensitive girl looking to join a laid back home.”

They say she gets attached easily, so her being with someone who is home often is recommended. Winnie has previously lived with cats, as well as a dog, but she didn’t prefer the latter; however, staff members said she plays with other pups after being given some time to warm up to them. Her adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is in the final week of the annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which started after Thanksgiving and will go through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched by an anonymous donor. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the fundraiser has been going well, and they’ve received about $26,000 to go toward their matchable goal. Midlands is closed to the public today and during Christmas tomorrow.