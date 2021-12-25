Dec. 25 Face of the Day: Nick Mitchell

Whether it’s in the gym or on the mat, Nick Mitchell is here to help people better themselves physically and mentally.

Mitchell, 24, grew up in Council Bluffs, and he lives here still today. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2016 and then went on to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake for college. Mitchell wrestled for the Yellow Jackets in middle school and high school, and he took his talents to Buena Vista, where he competed while also studying exercise science and coaching.

When Mitchell finished college, he was looking to get into personal training; however, the COVID-19 pandemic was happening, so working out in-person wasn’t going to happen anytime soon for him. Luckily, after businesses and other places started opening back up, so did a position at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs.

He started off as a wellness coach, but later transitioned to the role of trainer. He’s been at the Y for about 18 months, and he said he loves working with people from all walks of life, day in and day out, in a “great facility.”

When Mitchell isn’t working out with members at the YMCA, he can be found breaking it down on the mat with the Abraham Lincoln High School wrestling team. It’s his second year on the AL coaching staff, and he said it’s been an interesting experience doing things from the sidelines. It’s his first coaching job, and he said it’s taken some time to adjust to the role of teacher, but he said his upper-level wrestling experience in college has been helpful in working with the younger generation.

He said AL’s team is young, but they have the talent and determination to build a solid foundation of future upperclassmen to help lead the next classes of Lynx wrestlers.

Mitchell said he hopes the Council Bluffs community has a warm, peaceful Christmas and a great 2022. He’s reminding people to keep up on their personal fitness as the holiday eats and treats continue to present themselves.

— Joe Shearer