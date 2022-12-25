Dec. 25 Face of the Day: The Ruth Anne Dodge Memorial

The Ruth Anne Dodge Memorial, often referred to as the Black Angel, has been a source of malevolant theories over the years, but it is anything but that.

Located at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and North Second Street at the edge of Fairview Cemetery, the memorial statue for Ruth Anne Dodge, wife of Gen. Grenville Dodge, has been watching over the area since its dedication in 1920.

It was created by artist Daniel Chester French, who later went on to sculpt the figure of Abraham Lincoln seated inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The statue was commissioned by Dodge’s daughters, Ella and Anne, following her death.

According to daughter Anne’s accounts, her mother was visited by a woman on a foggy, rocky shoreline over the course of three dreams. The woman offered her a drink of water, but she refused. The woman, who Dodge figured to be an angel, offered her a drink a second time but was again refused; however, Dodge took a sip on the third appearance. Her daughter wrote that following the encounter, her mother said she “transformed into a new and glorious spiritual being.” She died shortly after the experience.

The memorial is an iconic piece of Council Bluffs art and history, and is in the National Register of Historic Places. It has been the target for vandalism over the years, but the city put in surveillance measures to help curb it. One recent safeguard was hiring a California firm about four years ago to make a 3-D scan of the statue so that pieces could be replicated if any severe damaged were to occur. The project was coordinated between the city and members of the Lincoln/Fairview Neighborhood Association.

“We’re joint custodians to a unique piece of history, so it’s important to be proactive and to have it protected,” former Council Buffs Parks Director Larry Foster told the Nonpareil in 2016.