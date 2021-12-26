Dec. 26 Face of the Day: Comet the rabbit

Now that Christmas has come and gone, Comet the rabbit is looking for the perfect forever home to enjoy by Easter.

Yes, there are more than just cats and dogs to be found at Midlands Humane Society, and Comet is one of them. He is a mini rex rabbit who is currently available for adoption at the shelter. Shelter staff say he is sweet and friendly, and he can be warmed over with some leafy greens and carrots if not. His adoption fee is $25, which includes altering and a microchip.

In other shelter news, Midlands is in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which goes through the end of the year. All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $40,000, and the shelter appreciates all the support from area animal lovers this holiday season.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

-- Joe Shearer