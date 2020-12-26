Dec. 26 Face of the Day: Oriana Villegas

Oriana Villegas moved to the Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area from Venezuela in March, and since then she’s been putting in work to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Villegas was born and raised in Barinas, Venezuela, where she lived until very recently. She moved to Omaha last spring. Villegas left her home for the United States due to the political turmoil in her country.

She wanted to be safe, so she traveled north to Nebraska, where her sister lives. She arrived at the start of the pandemic, but she brought a helpful skillset with her. Villegas was a surgeon in Venezuela, and she went through six years of medical school. She spent four years as a resident surgeon at Luis Razetti Hospital before moving to the Midwest.

She said she was inspired by her mother, who is a nurse, to pursue a career in the health care field. She said she is drawn to helping people, and she’s doing it to this day. Villegas lives in Omaha, but she’s been working at All Care Health Center here in Council Bluffs. She is a technician for All Care’s Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site.

Villegas said it was an odd transition moving to a new place. First off, she had to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving.