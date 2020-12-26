Dec. 26 Face of the Day: Oriana Villegas

Oriana Villegas moved to the Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area from Venezuela in March, and since then she’s been putting in work to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Villegas was born and raised in Barinas, Venezuela, where she lived until very recently. She moved to Omaha last spring. Villegas left her home for the United States due to the political turmoil in her country.
She wanted to be safe, so she traveled north to Nebraska, where her sister lives. She arrived at the start of the pandemic, but she brought a helpful skillset with her. Villegas was a surgeon in Venezuela, and she went through six years of medical school. She spent four years as a resident surgeon at Luis Razetti Hospital before moving to the Midwest.
She said she was inspired by her mother, who is a nurse, to pursue a career in the health care field. She said she is drawn to helping people, and she’s doing it to this day. Villegas lives in Omaha, but she’s been working at All Care Health Center here in Council Bluffs. She is a technician for All Care’s Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site.
Villegas said it was an odd transition moving to a new place. First off, she had to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving.
She also said it’s been tough trying to acclimate to her new home since COVID-19 restrictions have kept her from fully exploring and experiencing what the area has to offer. But she said when things finally get back to normal she’ll be excited to do just that.
Other than that, she said it’s been a positive experience so far. One big, obvious difference she’s noticed is the difference in weather. Coming from a tropical country, Villegas is definitely not use to drastic changes in seasons, and she’s especially not used to weather like we saw on Wednesday. She loves working at All Care, noting a welcoming, compassionate staff and plenty of resources to help the public stay healthy. She was joyous Wednesday afternoon, as she joined several coworkers in receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.
She said the country still has a long way to go with the pandemic, but seeing vaccines roll out is making the light at the end of the tunnel shine brighter.
Outside of work, Villegas loves singing and reading. She’s been singing for most of her life and she currently performs in her church’s choir. Villegas enjoys reading about a variety of subjects, but she has a fascination with World War II.
She’s also an avid swimmer, and she’s already looking forward to next summer so she can hit the pool. Until then, though, she’s looking forward to enjoying the rest of the holiday season.