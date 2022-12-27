Dec. 27 Face of the Day: Peaches the kitten

Midlands Humane Society’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser ends this week, and Peaches the kitten hopes local pet lovers will make a donation (and find him a forever home).

Peaches is a 3-month-old female kitten who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say Peaches is “the sweetest girl who would love to explore and make friends in her new home.” She was a part of a busy foster home, so she’s used to being around all sorts of people and other cats. Her adoption fee is $150, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is nearing the end of its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

Those interested in checking out the shelter’s animals should take note that Midlands will have different hours with the upcoming holiday weekend. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Everyone at the shelter wishes Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and all its animals a safe, warm and happy new year.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.