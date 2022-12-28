Dec. 28 Face of the Day: Ruckus the dog

Ruckus the dog doesn’t want to cause a commotion, but he wants local animal lovers to know that Midlands Humane Society’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser is ending soon.

Ruckus is a 1-year-old male Siberian husky and German pointer mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Sheter staff members say he will be an instant welcoming into any home, as he has experience with other dogs and children.

He is an active pup and will make a great running parter. He even knows commands for right, left, go and stop. His adoption fee is $225, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is nearing the end of its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

The shelter recently announced that during this final week of fundraising, some donors have agreed to match up to $2,650 raised by the end of the year.

Those interested in checking out the shelter’s animals should take note that Midlands will have different hours with the upcoming holiday weekend. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Everyone at the shelter wishes Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and all its animals a safe, warm and happy new year.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.