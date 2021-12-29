Dec. 29 Face of the Day: Courtney Hood

Courtney Hood enjoys bringing smiles to hungry customers every day.

Hood was born and raised in Council Bluffs and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2008. She moved around the region, living in Joplin, Missouri and Cedar Rapids before moving back to the Bluffs some years ago.

Hood is the mother of two children: her 3-year-old son, Arthur, and 2-year-old daughter, Scarlett. Hood can often be seen working in downtown Council Bluffs at Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique, 500 Willow Ave., Suite 100. She said owner Wenday Cooper was work friends with her mom years ago, and they’ve become friends since.

When Cooper opened the eatery and art boutique in summer 2020, Hood came on to help out with shifts here and there. Now that the business has been established and is growing, Hood is now there full-time. She said it’s a vibrant atmosphere at Wenday’s, and she enjoys serving up nice meals to all kinds of guests.

“We still keep getting new faces through the door every day,” she said. “We always have wonderful customers and everyone seems happy. That’s what we aim for. It’s a great place to sit, relax, talk and enjoy.”

Hood said her family had a great Christmas season. Having two small children, she said it was very rewarding seeing the palpable joy in their faces as they experienced the magic of the holiday.

She said she doesn’t have any grand goals for 2022, and that she just wants to have a safe, happy and prosperous year with her family.

“We’ll just have to see what new things come my way,” she said. “Right now, it’s just about being a mom.”

— Joe Shearer