Dec. 29 Face of the Day: Kilee Wittwer

Kilee Wittwer has an enjoyed a busy holiday season on the 100 Block, and now she’s ready to see what 2023 has in store for her.

Wittwer, 19, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2021. She is the daughter of Skyler Wittwer and Jessica Evers, and the stepdaughter of Paul Evers and Alecia Soltis. She has an older sister, Lacy McIntosh, and her younger sister, Jayden Wittwer, is a freshman at Lewis Central High School.

Wittwer is now a sophomore at Creighton University across the river. She is currently studying healthcare administration and policy. She said she grew up in a lower-income area, and she wants to make a career of being able to get families in need better access to affordable healthcare. She said she could see herself in a nonprofit setting after college.

Wittwer isn’t thinking about school too much right now, though, as she’s in the middle of winter break between semesters. She’s been busy, though, as she’s been picking up extra shifts at Barley’s, where she’s been working since the summer. She said it’s been a great experience so far, and she’s grateful to be able to work on the weekends and focus on school Monday through Friday.

She said it’s always a treat working on the 100 Block. There are regular faces she sees every day, and she enjoys building relationships. There are also many new people she meets each day, so it’s nice to see all walks of life come through the doors at Barley’s.

When she’s not busy in the books or at the bar, Wittwer loves spending time with her family dogs. They have a yellow labrador named Toby, a black labrador named Remi and a chocolate labrador named Beau. She’s hoping to get some relaxation in to recharge before next semester.

She said her goal for 2023 is to make the dean’s list, as she barely missed making it last semester. Wittwer wishes her Barley’s and 100 Block family, and the rest of Council Bluffs, a happy new year.