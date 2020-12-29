Dec. 29 Face of the Day: Mabel the dog

It’s a big week for Mabel the dog and Midlands Humane Society as the shelter’s Bark Friday fundraiser nears its final days.

Mabel is a 2-and-a-half-year-old female German Shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. If you’re an active animal lover, then Mabel could be just the dog for you. Shelter staff members said Mabel is always ready to tag along in an outdoor adventure. Whether it’s running, hiking or biking, Midlands says “she’s all in!”

Staff members recommend an owner who will make Mabel’s training and exercise a priority, noting that she has a lot of potential if someone will put in the work. Midlands also recommends a household with kids who are 5 and older, and one where Mabel will be the only pet. Her adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is in the final days of the annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which started after Thanksgiving and will go through the end of Friday. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched by an anonymous donor. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the fundraiser has been going well, and she’s hoping more people will be able to donate these next few days to have their gifts doubled thanks to the anonymous benefactor.

The shelter will close early at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day, so head in soon if you’re looking to adopt before the end of 2020. Nelson and the rest of the Midlands staff wish everyone a safe and happy end of the holiday season. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. Bark Friday donations can be made at the Midlands website, as well.

