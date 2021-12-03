Dec. 3 Face of the Day: James O'Brien

James O’Brien is a master of the Cube.

O’Brien, 13, is a Council Bluffs native and he is an eighth-grader at Kirn Middle School. He started playing football this year, and he said playing for Abraham Lincoln is one of the things he’s most excited about when he takes the step up to high school next year.

O’Brien and some of his pals often frequent Teen Central at the Council Bluffs Public Library. It’s a space dedicated to middle and high school students in the area, and it’s located on the second floor of the library. O’Brien said he enjoys the social atmosphere Teen Central provides, as well as free access to resources such as programming, gaming and other activities.

O’Brien was spotted at Teen Central Thursday, and he had a collection Rubik’s Cubes in tow. He had several different styles and shapes of Cubes, and he said he’s been practicing solving them for years; however, he said he more recently got into speed solving. O’Brien said the trend of speed solving with Rubik’s Cubes has been in vogue in recent years, and he is along for the ride. So much, in fact, that he is taking his skills to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, over his winter break to take part in a World Cube Association-sanctioned competition.