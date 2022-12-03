Dec. 3 Face of the Day: Panda the kitty

Kitten season hasn’t stopped yet at Midlands Humane Society, and Panda the kitty is hoping to make his shelter stay short.

Panda is a 4-month-old male kitten who was brought to Midlands as a surrender the day after Thanksgiving. Shelter staff members say Panda is a “sweet, spunky guy who is wanting a play mate to keep up with his wild side.” He’s as energetic as he is affectionate, so new owners had better be able to keep up with him.

His adoption fee is $150, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

Speaking of fundraising, Midlands would like to thank everyone who donated money and supplies to the shelter for Giving Tuesday earlier this week.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for the generosity of our community,” Midlands announced in a Facebook post. “We couldn’t do what we do without you.”

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.