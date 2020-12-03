Dec. 3 Face of the Day: Rukhshona Muidinzona

Rukhshona Muidinzona is a long way from home, but she’s finding her place in Council Bluffs. Rukhshona, 16, was born and raised in Moscow, Russia.
Her older brother, Max, moved to Council Bluffs from Russia about four years ago, and she moved over here with her mom, Rano, and her 10-year-old brother, Misha, last year.
She is now a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. Rukhshona said her English wasn’t that great when she arrived and was glad to have her brother with her at T.J. last year when he was a senior.
Rukhshona said moving to Council Bluffs was definitely a culture shock for her, as she described Moscow as a huge, bustling city, likening it to a place like New York City. She also described education as being much more rigorous in Russia, and she’s enjoying a more laid-back approach here in the states. She said there are many opportunities for her here.
She works at Raising Cane’s part-time, and said teenagers in the U.S. make similar wages to adults where she came from, so she is looking to save some money while going to school. Rukhshona is also a recipient of the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship program, which gives select southwest Iowa students a full ride to Iowa Western Community College for two years.
She said she is interested in pursuing a career as a surgeon, and would look into studying at Creighton University after her time at Iowa Western. She said it’s a long road to becoming a surgeon, so she will use the rest of her time in high school to help shape her future.
Rukhshona is an athlete, and she’s been getting involved as a Yellow Jacket. She recently finished the volleyball season and is looking forward to soccer and tennis in the spring. She said playing sports has kept her active and helped her meet new people while getting used to her new home.
At home, Rukhshonasaid she loves cooking, and she enjoys cooking Russian meals to give her a taste of home. She is an avid baker and also likes making dishes such as borscht, a soup that primarily showcases beets, and pelmeni meat dumplings.
She isn’t sure if her family will stay in Council Bluffs forever, but Rukhshona said she plans on staying here for a while and also plans to remain in the country. When traveling becomes safer, though, she wants to go home to visit.
Rukhshona is looking forward to growing as a person while learning more about her new home.
