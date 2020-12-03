Dec. 3 Face of the Day: Rukhshona Muidinzona

Rukhshona Muidinzona is a long way from home, but she’s finding her place in Council Bluffs. Rukhshona, 16, was born and raised in Moscow, Russia.

Her older brother, Max, moved to Council Bluffs from Russia about four years ago, and she moved over here with her mom, Rano, and her 10-year-old brother, Misha, last year.

She is now a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. Rukhshona said her English wasn’t that great when she arrived and was glad to have her brother with her at T.J. last year when he was a senior.

Rukhshona said moving to Council Bluffs was definitely a culture shock for her, as she described Moscow as a huge, bustling city, likening it to a place like New York City. She also described education as being much more rigorous in Russia, and she’s enjoying a more laid-back approach here in the states. She said there are many opportunities for her here.

She works at Raising Cane’s part-time, and said teenagers in the U.S. make similar wages to adults where she came from, so she is looking to save some money while going to school. Rukhshona is also a recipient of the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship program, which gives select southwest Iowa students a full ride to Iowa Western Community College for two years.