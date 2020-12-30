Dec. 30 Face of the Day: Dawn Ahrens

Some people really didn’t appreciate all the snow Council Bluffs got Tuesday. Dawn Ahrens is not one of those people. Ahrens is a native of Council Bluffs, and she’s the mother of three growing boys — Harry, 13; Gary, 11; and Brady, 7. They’re all students in the Council Bluffs Community School District, and they always keep her busy.
She’s an alumna of the district, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1992. Following high school, Ahrens enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in which she served for three years. She was stationed in Vancouver, Canada, and she said serving was a great opportunity to see new parts of the world and meet lots of different people. Ahrens is a familiar face on the 100 Block.
When she returned from the Navy she worked for her mom and stepfather, who owned Dirty Harry’s, the current home of Barley’s. Barley’s owner Matt Johnson bought the joint from Ahrens’ family in 2001 but she stuck around, and she’s been there ever since. She claims no title at the bar and grill, stating that she’s a jack of all trades.
Tuesday afternoon she was seen in the kitchen prepping lunch orders for those who wanted to brave the snow for a hot meal. Ahrens said that Barley’s and the 100 Block are very special parts of Council Bluffs, and it’s been interesting see the business and district grow over the past couple of decades.
“There are just so many nice small businesses here,” she said. “It’s a nice little family we have here. Everyone knows each other.”
The familiar connections were apparent Tuesday, as Ahrens had a few friendly snowball fights with 100 Block acquaintances during the wintry day. Ahrens said she loves the snow, and she was appreciative of the precipitation that graced the area yesterday. She did a lot of shoveling, but she also did just as much playing.
She’s an avid sledder, and she also loves skiing. Yesterday’s weather had her considering making a trek to Mount Crescent for some riding. Ahrens is looking forward to a fresh start in 2021. She said that all she wants is for the pandemic to end so Barley’s, and all the other businesses in the area, can go back to operating at full capacity. She said the 100 Block is meant to be a great gathering place, and she can’t wait to see things back to normal soon.
Ahrens hopes everyone in southwest Iowa and beyond has a safe and happy new year.