Dec. 30 Face of the Day: Dawn Ahrens

Some people really didn’t appreciate all the snow Council Bluffs got Tuesday. Dawn Ahrens is not one of those people. Ahrens is a native of Council Bluffs, and she’s the mother of three growing boys — Harry, 13; Gary, 11; and Brady, 7. They’re all students in the Council Bluffs Community School District, and they always keep her busy.

She’s an alumna of the district, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1992. Following high school, Ahrens enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in which she served for three years. She was stationed in Vancouver, Canada, and she said serving was a great opportunity to see new parts of the world and meet lots of different people. Ahrens is a familiar face on the 100 Block.

When she returned from the Navy she worked for her mom and stepfather, who owned Dirty Harry’s, the current home of Barley’s. Barley’s owner Matt Johnson bought the joint from Ahrens’ family in 2001 but she stuck around, and she’s been there ever since. She claims no title at the bar and grill, stating that she’s a jack of all trades.