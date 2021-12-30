Dec. 30 Face of the Day: Devin Nailor

Devin Nailor is making as many memories as he can during his final year at Lewis Central.

Nailor, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he’s been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of his education. He’s currently a senior in high school.

Halfway through his last year as a Titan, Nailor looked back at his time at LC with fondness.

“I’m gonna miss it, that’s a fact,” he said. “I’m just trying to cherish the rest of my time here, make memories.”

Nailor is a student-athlete, competing in track, baseball and basketball. While area students are on winter break, Nailor and his teammates were hard at practice yesterday morning as the Titan varsity boys basketball team gears up for the second half of the season. He said he’s been playing sports with many guys he’s known since he was little, which makes this senior year of athletics even more special to him.

“I’ve been playing with my best friends since growing up,” he said. “And playing for this community, it’s great.”

Nailor had a great Christmas with his family, and he’s looking forward to hanging out with them even more for New Year’s Eve. He said his goals for 2022 are finishing high school with a bang and making a state basketball run with the Titans.

— Joe Shearer