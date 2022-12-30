Dec. 30 Face of the Day: Lager the dog

Lager the dog wants to be your beer buddy, and right now him and all dogs at Midlands Humane Society are $100 less to adopt until 2023.

Lager is a 5-year-old male black and tan coonhound who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he is a “handsome gentleman who would love to be the new addition to your family.”

He doesn’t have much experience with kids, but he is full of love and ready to be a family dog. Normally his adoption fee is $150, but Midlands’ kennels are full and they’re trying to find dogs some homes quickly. Through Saturday, all dogs have a $100 discount, so Lager would be just $50 to take home. All adoption costs cover a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is nearing the end of its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website. The shelter recently announced that during this final week of fundraising, some donors have agreed to match up to $2,650 raised by the end of the year.

Those interested in checking out the shelter’s animals should take note that Midlands will have different hours with the upcoming holiday weekend. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Everyone at the shelter wishes Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and all its animals a safe, warm and happy new year. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.