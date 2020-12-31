Dec. 31 Face of the Day: Cece Mickells

Cece Mickells’ mission is to make it easier for her residents to connect with God. Mickells grew up in Pittsville, Wisconsin, a rural community in the center of the state.

She attended Pittsville High School and stayed in the state for her undergraduate career, attending Viterbo University in La Crosse. She earned her master’s degree from Saint John’s University. Mickells studied education and theology, with an emphasis on religious and pastoral ministry.

She moved to Omaha in 1989, where she’s been ever since. She’s worked all over on both sides of the river, but for the past two years Mickells has been serving the residents of Bethany Lutheran Home and Bethany Heights. Mickells is the spiritual coordinator for the assisted and independent living facilities, but COVID-19 precautions have kept her to just Bethany Lutheran Home for the time being.

She keeps busy in her role, visiting and praying with residents every day. She coordinates worship services, offers comfort for families at funerals when a resident passes and works with the various local churches that her residents are a part of.

She said Bethany has a “beautiful” chapel, and she’s looking forward to the day when she can fill it back up. Mickells said it’s been a great couple of years at Bethany.