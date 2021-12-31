Dec. 31 Face of the Day: Jordan Hofer and Quavo

Jordan Hofer is hoping to find warm homes for dogs like Quavo and all the other animals at Midlands Humane Society.

Hofer was born and raised in Council Bluffs, but went to school across the river around the Omaha area. She graduated from Papillion-La Vista High School in 2004, and then furthered her education back home at Iowa Western Community College. She earned a degree in criminal justice, a field she said had always interested her while growing up.

After graduating from Iowa Western, Hofer started working as an animal control officer for the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha. As an animal lover, the job was a great fit for Hofer. She later took a step up in her law enforcement career, working for the Mills and Fremont county sheriff’s offices for the past eight years. While Hofer said she loved the departments and the people she served, she had to put her career on the backburner after learning she was pregnant with twin boys a few months ago.

Hofer is still working, though, and her passion for animals led to her taking a position at Midlands Humane Society. She’s only been there for about six weeks, but she said it feels right at home for her.

“I love it,” she said. “Everyone here is super nice and helpful, especially with me being pregnant. I just love helping the animals find their homes.”

Outside of work, Hofer and her husband, Darin, are busy getting ready for the arrival of their twin boys. She said she’s due in May and that their names with be Archer and Tripp. Their middle names remain a secret. She also keeps busy taking care of their three dogs: Grits, an American bulldog and basset hound mix; Duke, a German shepherd mix; and Harper, a yellow labrador.

Hofer said she’s hoping for a safe and happy 2022 for her family, and everyone in southwest Iowa.

Quavo is a 3-year-old male pitbull and French mastiff mix who is currently available for adoption. He’s a big boy with a lot of love to give, which was apparent Wednesday at the shelter when he was begging for kisses and attention when he was let out his kennel for a photo shoot.

Staff members said he has a lot of energy and doesn’t realize his size, so potential households should have older kids, if any. He’s a good boy, but could also stand to get some leash and obedience training. His adoption fee is $150, and current city laws require Quavo to be adopted outside Council Bluffs.

In other shelter news, today is the last day to donate to Midlands’ annual Bark Friday fundraiser. The shelter has been raising money since the Thanksgiving season, and this year up to $40,000 be matched by an anonymous donor. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said they can receive postdated checks, as well. She thanked animal lovers all across Pottawattamie County and beyond for their giving spirit all year long.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer