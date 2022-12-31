Dec. 31 Face of the Day: Marley the dog

Today is the final day of Midlands Humane Society’s Bark Friday fundraiser, and Marley the dog is hoping local pet lovers helps them hit their $50,000 goal.

Marley is a 3-year-old male cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he is a “super happy boy who loves to give hugs and play.”

He does have separation anxiety, so he would need to be in a home where someone is home a majority of the time. His adoption fee is normally $150, but the shelter’s kennels are currently full and they’re taking $100 off adoption fees through the end of 2022, so Marley would just be $50 today. All adoption fees cover microchips, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is nearing the end of its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website. The shelter recenlty announced that during this final week of fundraising, some donors have agreed to match up to $2,650 raised by the end of the year.

Those interested in checking out the shelter’s animals should take note that Midlands will have different hours with the upcoming holiday weekend. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Everyone at the shelter wishes Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and all its animals a safe, warm and happy new year.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.