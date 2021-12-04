Dec. 4 Face of the Day: Beth King

Beth King is making as many memories as she can during her final year of high school.
King, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She’s attended St. Albert Catholic Schools since preschool, and her sister, Maggie, was a few years ahead of her. Beth King is currently in the middle of her senior year at St. Albert, and she said she can hardly believe that graduation is so close.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I started to realize that there are going to be a lot of ‘lasts’ for me this year. It’s an exciting time, but it’s bittersweet.”
King is involved in several school activities and groups, including the cheer team, choir, campus ministry, drama department and Soundsations, the St. Albert chamber choir.
She has many more experiences ahead of her this senior year, but she’s already had to say goodbye to a few others. Her last season of cheerleading along the Falcons football team is behind her. Her fellow seniors shed some tears following their final production of the musical “Disaster.”
Her final choir concerts are on the horizon and she’ll be cheering on the Falcon and Sainte basketball teams this winter. While she’ll be sad to be saying goodbye, she’s excited for all of the possibilities ahead of her. Next fall, King will be attending Iowa State University.
She said it will be nice to be away from home, but also close enough to come back to see her family. She has friends up there and she loves the campus. King said she isn’t quite sure what she wants to major in, but she’ll find inspiration during her first semesters.
King said she’s excited for the upcoming winter break to rest, recharge and have a peaceful Christmas with her family.
— Joe Shearer