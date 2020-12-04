Dec. 4 Face of the Day: David Kaeding

David Kaeding didn’t plan on becoming a teacher, but his students and coworkers have kept him in the classroom for nearly three decades.
Kaeding grew up in O’Neill, Nebraska, and was a student in O’Neill Public Schools. He graduated high school in 1986 and crossed the state line after to study earth science and biology at the University of South Dakota. He said he wanted to work for the state in the oil field, but the market was poor, people with doctorates were getting laid off and there were no entry-level jobs available. He took a job at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked as a residential counselor. During his time there, his cousin was studying education at the University of Nebraska and urged him to do the same, as he was working in a field where a degree in education would make him more money and give him better opportunities. Kaeding did just that, and finished his bachelor’s degree in 1993.
Following his time at UNO, Kaeding took a job with the Council Bluffs Community School District, which he still calls home. He started out teaching seventh-grade life science at Kirn Middle School for a couple of years before transferring to Thomas Jefferson High School, and he’s been there ever since. Name a branch of science and Kaeding probably teaches it or has taught it at T.J.
His dad was a school principal and his mom was a teacher, and Kaeding said he never expected to follow in their footsteps. However, after doing it for almost 30 years, he said it’s been a great journey. He said the students and the great staff he works with makes coming to the classroom every day worth it.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said. “They’re what make the job hard and make it fun at the same time. But it’s worth it … building relationships with them over the years.”
Outside the classroom, Kaeding also coaches the boys tennis team. He said he’s excited to get back to business this spring after the season was shut down last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and shut activities down. He said he had six seniors who had great chemistry and could compete, and he was devastated for them when they couldn’t play their final year of high school. But 2021 is almost here and he’s ready to get back to the grind soon.
Kaeding is an avid runner with many half- and full-marathons under his belt. He used to host the RunIowa podcast with fellow T.J. teacher Rob Lindquist. There haven’t been many in-person races these days, but he did recently log a virtual 50k race. His other hobbies find him outdoors, whether it be golfing, fishing or hunting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!