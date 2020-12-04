Dec. 4 Face of the Day: David Kaeding

David Kaeding didn’t plan on becoming a teacher, but his students and coworkers have kept him in the classroom for nearly three decades.

Kaeding grew up in O’Neill, Nebraska, and was a student in O’Neill Public Schools. He graduated high school in 1986 and crossed the state line after to study earth science and biology at the University of South Dakota. He said he wanted to work for the state in the oil field, but the market was poor, people with doctorates were getting laid off and there were no entry-level jobs available. He took a job at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked as a residential counselor. During his time there, his cousin was studying education at the University of Nebraska and urged him to do the same, as he was working in a field where a degree in education would make him more money and give him better opportunities. Kaeding did just that, and finished his bachelor’s degree in 1993.

Following his time at UNO, Kaeding took a job with the Council Bluffs Community School District, which he still calls home. He started out teaching seventh-grade life science at Kirn Middle School for a couple of years before transferring to Thomas Jefferson High School, and he’s been there ever since. Name a branch of science and Kaeding probably teaches it or has taught it at T.J.