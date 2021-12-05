Dec. 5 Face of the Day: Adalyn Minahan

While winter sports season is just getting into full swing, Adalyn Minahan is gearing up for the spring.
Minahan, 14, is a native of Council Bluffs, but she’s a Cardinal at heart. She has been attending the Treynor Community School District for the entirety of her education, and she is currently an eighth-grader in middle school.
With high school just on the horizon, Minahan looks back at her time at Treynor so far with fondness.
“It’s been great,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of friends here, and a lot of great memories.”
Minahan keeps busy outside the classroom, competing as a student-athlete nearly year-round. She plays volleyball, soccer and softball. She said she’s excited for spring sports season not just to get back to action, but also because she’ll start training and practicing with the high school softball team.
Minahan said she’s really excited to compete at a higher level in high school, and getting a taste as an eighth-grader will help prepare her for the next step in her athletic career. Saturday morning, Minahan and some of her teammates were spotted serving concessions to help support the school’s booster club as the Cardinals hosted a wrestling tournament during the day.