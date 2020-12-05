Dec. 5 Face of the Day: Dasiti Maddox

“I enjoy working with them because a lot of times it’s easy to turn your head at the homeless community,” she said. “To think that they’re here because they want to be or did something to be here, but that’s not always the case. So I enjoy being able to give them chances to be able to be who they’re supposed to be and not discount them for being in the place they are now.”

New Visions is gearing up for its annual Christmas celebration event, which usually helps hundreds of families out with clothing and holiday gifts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be a drive-thru events. Maddox said New Visions is expecting double the turnout this season, but said the community has really stepped up this year in terms of donations.

She now needs volunteers to step up. This year’s event will run over three days, Dec. 14-16 from 3 to 8 p.m., and volunteers can sign up a newvisionshs.org. Links are also posted on the New Visions Facebook page. She said families interested in receiving Christmas care packages can also sign up on the website. Maddox and the New Visions crew are working hard to make the holiday season bright for the families of Council Bluffs.