Dec. 5 Face of the Day: Dasiti Maddox

Dasiti Maddox is calling all volunteers, and Santa impersonators, to lend a hand for the annual New Visions Homeless Services Christmas drive.
Maddox was born and raised in Council Bluffs and has been here all her life. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 2000. She wanted to celebrate her 20 year high school reunion in style, but COVID-19 put a wrench in those plans.
After high school Maddox worked in office management and started building a family. Maddox and her husband of 21 years, Clifford, have three children — Lillyann, 15; Jaxxon, 12; and Zeppelin, 2. Family is the focus of her life, which extends past her three kids.
The Maddox family has been doing long-term foster care for the past five years. They’ve had six or seven kids living with them over the years, and they work hard to give them as many opportunities as they can to prepare for their futures. Maddox has been a part of the New Visions Homeless Services family for nearly 10 years.
She was looking for volunteer opportunities and reached out to her high school friend Brandy Waller, program director for New Visions. She’s been helping out ever since, and she also was brought on full-time as a case manager a year-and-a-half ago. Anything from helping clients get identification to finding employment or housing to communicating with families and more, Maddox is on hand to help Council Bluffs’ homeless community succeed.
“I enjoy working with them because a lot of times it’s easy to turn your head at the homeless community,” she said. “To think that they’re here because they want to be or did something to be here, but that’s not always the case. So I enjoy being able to give them chances to be able to be who they’re supposed to be and not discount them for being in the place they are now.”
New Visions is gearing up for its annual Christmas celebration event, which usually helps hundreds of families out with clothing and holiday gifts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be a drive-thru events. Maddox said New Visions is expecting double the turnout this season, but said the community has really stepped up this year in terms of donations.
She now needs volunteers to step up. This year’s event will run over three days, Dec. 14-16 from 3 to 8 p.m., and volunteers can sign up a newvisionshs.org. Links are also posted on the New Visions Facebook page. She said families interested in receiving Christmas care packages can also sign up on the website. Maddox and the New Visions crew are working hard to make the holiday season bright for the families of Council Bluffs.
