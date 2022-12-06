Dec. 6 Face of the Day: Butter the cat

During this Bark Friday season at Midlands Humane Society, Butter the cat is bringing an exotic flair to the shelter’s kennels.

Butter is an 11-month-old female Himalayan cat who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Butter and her sibling, Scotch, have been at the shelter since August, but they’ve been battling ringworm ever since. They finally cleared their medical hurdle and are ready to find their forever homes. Shelter staff members say Butter is one of the “sweetest little babes you will ever meet.” Butter’s adoption fee is $250, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website. Speaking of fundraising, Midlands would like to thank everyone who donated money and supplies to the shelter for Giving Tuesday last week.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for the generosity of our community,” Midlands announced in a Facebook post. “We couldn’t do what we do without you.”

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.