Dec. 7 Face of the Day: Patrick Chase

Patrick Chase loves his home of Glenwood, but he also has a special place in his heart for Council Bluffs.

Chase, 17, is a native of Mills County, and he’s currently a senior at Glenwood High School. He’s been a student in the Glenwood Community School District since kindergarten, and he said it’s hard to believe that his time as a Ram is about to come to an end.

He’ll be moving on a lot earler than many of his classmates, as he has enough credits to graduate at the end of the semester. He said it’s an exciting time in his life as he prepares for the next chapter.

Chase is proud to be a resident of Glenwood, and he said it’s one of the best communities in southwest Iowa.

“We’re just always there to help each other out,” he said. “We’re united. It’s a great community.”

While Chase loves his home of Glenwood, Council Bluffs is like a second home to him. He’s a member of the Council Bluffs Swim Club, as well as the Lewis Central High School swim team. He said his mom aunts all swam under coach Bruce Schomburg when they were in high school, so he wanted to try something new when he got into high school. He said the sport stuck, and he’s been an avid swimmer ever since.

His senior season just began, and he wants to help this year’s younger team grow and get better before he moves on. Chase also helps coach swimmers from ages 6 to 14 with the Council Bluffs Swimming Club, which he’s been a member of since his freshman year.

Chase hasn’t picked a school yet for college, but he said he is leaning toward studying aviation. He’s looked into the programs at Iowa Western Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, but he is also considering moving away from home to expand his horizons. Chase only has so much time before moving on from high school, so he plans on making the most of it.