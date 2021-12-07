Dec. 7 Face of the Day: Stitch the dog

Stitch the dog is waiting for a new home, and this week only her adoption fee is only $25.

Stitch is a 4-year-old female mastiff mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is very friendly and loving, but can be protective of her owners, so extra training to address this is encouraged. Her adoption fee covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

Midlands is joining several shelters across the country this week for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Held now through Dec. 11, select cats and dogs at Midlands, including Stitch, only cost $25 to adopt. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsored the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters.

Midlands is also in the middle of its annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which goes through the end of the year. All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $40,000, and the shelter appreciates all the support from area animal lovers this holiday season.