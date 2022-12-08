Dec. 8 Face of the Day: Aaron Matulka

Aaron Matulka is ready to make a splash during his freshman year on the Lewis Central swim team.

Matulka, 15, is a native of Council Bluffs and a freshman at Lewis Central High School. He’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District since kindergarten, and he said it’s been great being a Titan. He also said his high school experience is going well so far.

Matulka is an avid swimmer, and he’s been a part of the Council Bluffs Swim Club since the third grade. He said his parents got him into a summer league at LC when he was in second grade and he never looked back.

Matulka said it’s hard to imagine a time when he isn’t thinking about the water.

“Pretty much all of my personality lies in swimming,” he said with a laugh ahead of the Titans’ meet against Papillion-La Vista Tuesday evening. Matulka said he’s been training for his first high school season since Septemeber, and he’s been anxious to compete.

It’s a big year for him, and he said he hopes to learn and grow faster and stronger this freshman season.