Dec. 8 Face of the Day: Grace Ozzello

Grace Ozzello is ready to hit the stage this weekend as the Abraham Lincoln drama department puts on its winter production of “Into the Woods.”

Ozzello, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended the now-closed Gunn Elementary School before making her way to Hoover Elementary School. She then went to Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where she is currently a senior.

Halfway through her final year of high school, Ozzello said it’s wild to think about how quickly time has passed over the last few years, but it’s also a very exciting time in her life. She was recently accepted into the Kansas City Art Institute, which she’ll be attending after graduation. She’s taken many different arts classes in high school, and she said she could see herself getting into either animation or illustration.

While her future is just in front of her, there are many things she still has to do as a senior. She’ll be taking the stage as the baker’s wife as the A.L. drama department takes on the late Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” musical production this weekend. She said it’s a fun story that weaves plotlines from different popular fairy tales. A baker and his wife are trying to have a child, but they need to search out various potion ingredients to make it happen. That is where characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel and Little Red Ridinghood come into play.

Ozzello said the cast and crew have a had a blast getting ready for the show, and they are ready to leave it all out on the stage. “Into the Woods” will run at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Abraham Lincoln auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.

— Joe Shearer