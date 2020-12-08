Dec. 8 Face of the Day: Miley the dog

Miley is an 8-year-old female American bulldog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is very low maintenance and loves to snooze on the couch with her favorite humans. She loves people of all ages but would prefer to be the only animal in the household.

In other shelter news, Midlands has a lot going for sales and fundraising this month. The shelter’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser started after Thanksgiving and will through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched. As part of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, people can donate through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the shelter will receive a 20% match when donors mark their gifts with the code PCCF2020. Lastly, Midlands has once again been selected to join more than 160 other shelters across the country for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Held Dec. 9 through the 13th, select cats and dogs at Midlands will only cost $25 to adopt. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters.