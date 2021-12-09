Dec. 9 Face of the Day: Lexi Smith

Lexi Smith is looking forward to a life in sports after high school.

Smith, who turns 18 in a week, grew up in Carter Lake but moved to Glenwood with her family about 10 years ago. She’s attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior. Halfway through her final year of high school, Smith said it’s hard to believe where all the time has gone; however, she said it’s an exciting time in her life.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “It’s all gone very fast, and I’ll be said to leave here. I’ll miss a lot of people; but I’m excited to be out on my own and learn what I love to do.”

Smith is a year-round athlete who plays basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball and runs track. She also competed in cross country her first three years at TJ. She said being so deeply involved in sports has led to her making several friends she never would have otherwise, and making even more great memories along the way with them.

“I don’t know what high school would have been like without sports,” she said. “It’s had a huge impact on my experience here.”

After high school, Smith wants to keep playing soccer. She said she also wants to stay close to home and is considering College of St. Mary in Omaha. She also wants to keep her studies sports-adjacent, as she will be studying orthopedic medicine.

She said playing so many sports for so many years eventually leads to injury, and she’s had experiences with sports medicine herself. She said she has always been interested in the human body, and she’d love a career being able to help fellow athletes going through the same things she has.

Smith is looking forward to spending time with friends and family over the upcoming winter break from school. She’s also hoping for a merry Christmas, a great end to her senior year and a bright future.

— Joe Shearer