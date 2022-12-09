Dec. 9 Face of the Day: Mitch Schultz

Mitch Schultz has always been drawn to the water, and he’s been a part of the local swimming scene for much of his life.

Schultz, 15, is a Council Bluffs native. He’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District since kindergarten, and he’s now a sophomore in high school. Schultz joined up with the Council Bluffs Swim Club about nine years ago and he’s been keeping at it ever since.

He said he’s “always loved the water,” noting how his family has seen the ocean and has seen other magnificent bodies of water. When he’s not in the water, Schultz can often be seen on it as he is an avid fisherman. With the colder temperatures this season, he thinks he may enjoy trying out some ice fishing.

Earlier this week, Schultz was seen hitting laps alongside his teammates on the Lewis Central swim team. Now in his second year of high school competition, he said he’s looking forward to learning and growing as a swimmer.

It felt good to get back in the pool this season as the Titans hosted Papillion-La Vista for a meet on Tuesday. He said he mostly competes in freestyle and breast stroke events, but he is working on his butterfly skills, too.

Schultz is also a golfer and is looking forward to warmer weather so he can hit the links with his LC teammates.

He said he’s looking forward to the next couple years of high school, making memories and having a good time competing in athletics with his friends and teammates.