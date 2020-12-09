Dec. 9 Face of the Day: Rachael Cooper

Rachael Cooper has had some great teachers over the years, and they’ve inspired her to pursue a career in education.

Cooper, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where she is currently a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and then went to Hoover Elementary School.

Copper then studied at Kirn Middle School before arriving A.L. With graduation on the horizon, Cooper said it’s hard to believe where all the time has gone. And while her senior year hasn’t exactly been normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she’s thankful to at least be able to go to school in-person part-time to see her friends and teachers.

Cooper said her high school experience has been great so far, and she said being involved in many activities has been a big part of it. She is the co-editor-in-chief of the Lynx yearbook team. She’s been a part of the A.L. journalism program since her sophomore year, and she said her goal has always been to have a leadership position.