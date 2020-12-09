Dec. 9 Face of the Day: Rachael Cooper

Rachael Cooper has had some great teachers over the years, and they’ve inspired her to pursue a career in education.
Cooper, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where she is currently a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and then went to Hoover Elementary School.
Copper then studied at Kirn Middle School before arriving A.L. With graduation on the horizon, Cooper said it’s hard to believe where all the time has gone. And while her senior year hasn’t exactly been normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she’s thankful to at least be able to go to school in-person part-time to see her friends and teachers.
Cooper said her high school experience has been great so far, and she said being involved in many activities has been a big part of it. She is the co-editor-in-chief of the Lynx yearbook team. She’s been a part of the A.L. journalism program since her sophomore year, and she said her goal has always been to have a leadership position.
She is an avid photographer and loves to shoot A.L. athletic events, but she’s been spending most of her time splitting and designing pages lately. She is also co-captain of the Lynx dance team, and she spent last night getting the limited crowd pumped up as the A.L. boys and girls basketball squads took on Le Mars at home. She managed the football team this fall, is a member of the student council and is Sgt. at arms in the National Honor Society.
Outside of school activities, Cooper also twirls baton for Stepper-ettes Baton & Dance across the river in Papillion, Nebraska, and dances at Motion Works Dance Studio here in Council Bluffs. Cooper said her parents, Mark and Melissa, urged her to get involved at an early age. She said it’s led to her meeting lots of great people, making lifelong friends and teaching her to pursue and follow through with her goals.
After high school, Cooper will study education at the University of South Dakota. She said her teachers have really been there for her over the years, especially at Abraham Lincoln, and they’ve inspired her to become a teacher herself.
She said she wants to teach middle school or high school kids, being there to help prepare them for young adulthood.
Cooper said she will be sad to leave A.L., but she’s also excited to start a new chapter in her life. Until then, she said she’s going to enjoy every minute she has left with her Lynx family.
