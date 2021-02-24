Face of the Day: Angela Claborn

Angela Claborn is a nurse practitioner in the Heart Care Center at Methodist Physicians Clinic. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and practiced in Manhattan, Kansas before joining MPC in Council Bluffs.

Claborn thought about a few different career paths before deciding to become a nurse practitioner in cardiology. She is the first person in her family to choose a career in the health care industry. As a nurse practitioner she works collaboratively with the cardiologists and nurses to assess, diagnose and treat cardiac patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

“The specialties have always worked well together but, as a result of COVID, patients are presenting with multiple symptoms and the urgency is greater than ever. I appreciate how approachable the physicians are and the team approach we take when treating a patient,” she said. “Everything is patient-centric.”

When she isn’t working, Claborn likes to spend time with her husband and two girls. She also enjoys traveling, working out and anything that involves being outdoors.