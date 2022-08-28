Face of the Day Aug. 28: Rose Ferris

Rose Ferris has had a great start to her senior year, and she’s looking to finishing strong in 2023.

Ferris, who turns 17 early next month, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Longfellow Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at TJ.

Finishing her first week of the school year this past Friday, Ferris looked back on her time as a Yellow Jacket as she embarks on her final year of high school. She’s made a lot of good memories and great friends, and she said the experience will stay with her forever.

“It’s kind of sad,” she said. “I’ll miss TJ a lot. I love this school so much.”

Ferris was spotted on the sideline of Wickersham Stadium Friday evening as the Thomas Jefferson football team took on city rival Abraham Lincoln for a varsity showdown.

She is a four-year member of the Yellow Jacket dance team, and they were on hand to hype up the crowd throughout the game. She said she started dancing at an early age, and she enjoys both the competitive and social aspects of the sport.

Ferris said the bond she has with her team is strong.

“We’re all very close with each other,” she said. “I love them like they’re my family.”

Following high school, Ferris plans on continuing school at Iowa Western Community College. She said she wants to major in psychology to someday become a therapist.

She said she has always been one to help others any way she can, whether it be through actions or talking through things with people. She said she would love having a career in which she could help others with mental illness.

Ferris has a long school year ahead of her, and she’s still thinking about the excellent summer she had.

To celebrate making it to her senior year, her family planned a trip to Puerto Rico. She said it was an experience she’ll never forget, citing the beautiful scenery and exciting adventures.

She said some of her favorite memories were kayaking in the ocean and riding horses along the beach.

Ferris is hoping to make many more great memories as her last year at TJ continues.