Face of the Day: Bagel the dog

Bagel the dog wants to be your everything beagle.

Bagel is a 2-year-old female beagle who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. She loves getting attention at the shelter and would love to be showered with it in her very own forever home.

“Bagel is just the cutest girl who loves attention and going for walks,” reads her Petfinder description. “She can be a bit chatty but no more then normal for a beagle.”

Bagel’s adoption fee is $250, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce that it has expanded its services offered by adding a permanent veterinarian to the staff: Dr. Elizabeth Farrington.

Until now, the shelter utilized low-cost spay and neuter clinics to prepare animals for adoption, and relied upon pro bono or discounted services from local vets who provided critical medical care to animals in need.

With Farrington on board, there will now be less wait times for animals to be available for adoption, and more urgent medical care will be able to be addressed quicker. There will also be immediate oversight of every animal that comes through the shelter doors.

Midlands is currently holding a fundraiser and “shelter shower” through Monday, Oct. 31, to purchase supplies for the surgery suite, and those interested in contributing can visit https://one.bidpal.net/bignewsmhs/browse/all.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.