Bubs the cat is an old man looking for a peaceful home to be a part of.

Bubs is an 8-year-old male domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs. Shelter staff members describe him as friendly, affectionate and gentle. It’s also noted that his front claws are removed he’s lived in a home with another cat before. His adoption fee is only $50, which includes a microchip, neutering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.