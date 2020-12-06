Face of the Day Dec. 6: Grace Garrigan

Grace Garrigan loves performing, and she wants to inspire younger generations to do the same.

Garrigan, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and has been a student at St. Albert Catholic School for most of her life. She’s currently a senior, and halfway through her last year as a Sainte, Garrigan said it’s hard to comprehend how time has moved both fast and slow on her journey to graduation.

“It’s crazy to think about,” she said. “It feels like I remember doing things with people I’m graduating with when we were in preschool, like learning to write our names and addresses, just yesterday. But it also feels like I’ve been here forever.”

One of the things that has made time fly for Garrigan has been a proactive involvement in school and outside activities. She is currently the student council president, vice president of St. Albert’s National Honor Society chapter, choir president, a Science Bowl member and a member of the school drama department and multiple bands and choirs.