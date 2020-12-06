Face of the Day Dec. 6: Grace Garrigan

Grace Garrigan loves performing, and she wants to inspire younger generations to do the same.
Garrigan, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and has been a student at St. Albert Catholic School for most of her life. She’s currently a senior, and halfway through her last year as a Sainte, Garrigan said it’s hard to comprehend how time has moved both fast and slow on her journey to graduation.
“It’s crazy to think about,” she said. “It feels like I remember doing things with people I’m graduating with when we were in preschool, like learning to write our names and addresses, just yesterday. But it also feels like I’ve been here forever.”
One of the things that has made time fly for Garrigan has been a proactive involvement in school and outside activities. She is currently the student council president, vice president of St. Albert’s National Honor Society chapter, choir president, a Science Bowl member and a member of the school drama department and multiple bands and choirs.
The speech team made an all-state appearance last year for their short film entry, and they’re looking to make a repeat showing this year. She’s is also heavily involved with the Rose Theater in Omaha, where she is a high school intern, and she both performs and teaches classes there. Garrigan said being so involved has allowed her to meet a large, diverse amount of people over the years, which has helped shape her view of the world.
She also said it’s taught her leadership skills, which she said will help her as a young woman out in the world as she grows as an adult. It’s no secret that Garrigan lives for the stage, and she is eager to pursue a career performing and also helping to train and educate younger talent.
After high school, she will head to Northwest Missouri State University to study speech and theater education. She said there are several facets of speech and theater that mix well with education, and there are many positions at different types of institutions she could see herself working in after college.
For now, though, Garrigan said she wants to relish her remaining time at St. Albert. She said missing out on key high school events and outside performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough, but working through it, she said it shows how resilient she and her peers are.
No matter how the rest of her high school career will look like, Garrigan is looking forward to making the most of it and making as many great memories as she can before embarking on her next adventure.
