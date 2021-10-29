Face of the Day: Dr. Annabel Galva

Dr. Annabel Galva has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since 2006 and is the director of Radiology and Head of Breast Imaging.

She is married to another radiologist and has five children: two boys and three girls. She also has a 9-year-old yellow lab. In her free time, Galva enjoys exercising and gardening in her backyard. She loves to cook, especially with her homegrown vegetables.

Breast cancer awareness is vital to Galva because it can save lives and lead to early detection. She encourages patients to pursue help if they feel something, even if the mammogram does not show anything out of the ordinary. As a part of Jennie Edmundson’s Breast Cancer Center Committee, she and her colleagues continuously learn about new developments and treatments.

As the head of Breast Imaging, Galva is very involved with Pink Out. Her favorite thing about the event is watching the people and businesses downtown being so supportive. She also enjoys seeing her patients that she recognizes there.