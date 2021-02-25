Face of the Day: Ellen Bammer

Ellen Bammer is a registered respiratory therapist and respiratory therapy supervisor at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where she has worked for 25 years.

Bammer talked about how COVID has affected specialized care.

“Since COVID surfaced, it has been primarily viewed as a respiratory virus — stressing the importance of wearing face masks. Most were not aware that underlying cardiovascular disease increases the risk for more severe complications. Care for these patients can be complicated as the inflammation associated with COVID is not only affecting the lungs, but also stressing the heart,” she said. “The recovery period for a COVID patient has the potential to be both challenging and lengthy. And for those that become COVID ‘recovered’ (a term I use loosely), some patients continue to have ongoing respiratory and cardiac issues.”

When asked if COVID is still as scary to her as it was at the beginning, Bammer replied, “Not scary, but sad. From the onset of COVID until very recently, patients were not allowed to have visitors. When a patient was admitted, we became their family. For those that fell victim to this ugly virus, they lost the fight without their family at their side. This in itself has been the most emotionally challenging point in my entire career.”