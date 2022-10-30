Face of the Day for Sept. 30: Brooklynn Smith

Brooklynn Smith is giving it her all on the sidelines during her final year as a Titan cheerleader.

Smith, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of her education. From all those years at Kreft Primary School, Titan Hill Intermediate School and Lewis Central Middle School, she said it’s hard to believe she’s already a high school senior.

“It’s unbelievable, hard to process that I’ll be leaving (Lewis Central) soon,” she said. “But it’s also exciting. I can’t wait for my next adventure.”

Outside the classroom, Smith is a member of National Honor Society and the Lewis Central cheerleading squad. She is serving as co-captain alongside fellow cheerleaders Isabel McCarty and Reese Cornelsen.

Friday evening, Smith and her team were on the scene at Titan Stadium as the Lewis Central football teamed hosted Le Mars for the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The crowd was booming as LC’s offense sparked many big plays in their 60-7 win, and Smith and her team were there to keep everyone pumped up. She said she’s having the most fun she’s had as a cheerleader this season, and she’s hoping to make as many great memories as possible before her final season comes to an end.

Following high school, Smith has her sights set on becoming a veterinarian. She said she’s going to begin her studies at Iowa Western Community College, and then she plans to transfer to Iowa State University and attend the College of Veterinary Medicine. She’s an animal lover who wants to take care of peoples’ furry friends and other creatures.

Smith said when she isn’t busy with school or her activities, she loves hanging out with her friends. They enjoy shopping and going out to eat. Her favorite place to stop by for a meal is Texas Roadhouse, where she always enjoys a nice steak.

Time is flying by fast for Smith, so she’s ready to make her final months at Lewis Central count.