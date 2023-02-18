Jon Nelson is ushering in a new era at Lincoln’s Pub and Jefferson’s Lounge.

Nelson was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, but he moved to Council Bluffs when he was about 3 months old. He’s been here ever since.

Nelson attended Abraham Lincoln High School in 1996 and then went on to study business and marketing at the University of Iowa. He earned his degree in 2000 and moved back to the area to take a fleet supervisor position with Werner Enterprises in Omaha.

Nelson got into the restaurant business in 2006, opening Cellar 19 Wine & Deli on Valley View Drive.

After eight years in business, he was getting fed up not being able to find any locally-sourced proteins and other ingredients. He sold the restaurant and started Jon’s Naturals, a specialty meat butcher shop that serves more than 60 eateries in Council Bluffs, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelson said most of his beef, pork and more comes family farms within 100 to 150 miles from here.

Nelson still runs his meat business, and he’s also been an owner of Lincoln’s Pub, and later Jefferson’s Lounge, on the 100 Block since opening in 2018. He said he swore he’d never run a restaurant again, but he had many fond memories of the former Dixie Quicks space, which his business now resides, and he fell in love with it. He ran the business with partner Ryan Mann since the beginning, but the two have parted ways and Nelson has been the sole proprietor for the last month.

Nelson is excited to continue being a part of the vibrant 100 Block business community. He said he loves the rich history of the area and the architecture. There are many stories to tell on the block, and Nelson said he enjoys being one of them.

Nelson has made some changes to the Lincoln’s Pub concept, and he can be found running the kitchen from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. all week. He’s going for a diner approach on that side, while focusing the nightlife side to the neighboring Jefferson’s Lounge.

Nelson said a lot has changed in regard to running a restaurant over the past few years, so he is adapting and trying new things. He is excited to continue bringing Council Bluffs fresh, local ingredients and creating delicious meals with them.