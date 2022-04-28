Face of the Day: Michael Nolan

Michael Nolan is the executive chef at Boxer Barbeque, located at 513 Main St. Boxer Barbeque serves traditional barbecue with a modern twist.

Nolan is involved in many aspects of the business, from supply ordering, prep work, cooking, training employees, interacting with customers and much more.

Nolan has worked in the restaurant industry for 23 years and started as a dishwasher when he was 15. He enjoys the family atmosphere created at Boxer and loves that every day brings a new challenge and new customers to meet.

He has a passion for cooking, and when asked what his favorite menu item is, Nolan said, “Oh, the burnt ends, for sure!”

One of his favorite community events to attend is Farmers Market Council Bluffs. Nolan enjoys meeting the vendors and members of the community while shopping for fresh local produce.

Nolan believes that the Historic Haymarket District is a hidden gem and an excellent place for locals and visitors to experience all year round, especially during National Travel and Tourism Week. Between Boxer Barbeque, The Cryptic Room, Bayliss Park, the Squirrel Cage Jail and other local businesses, the Haymarket District gives you a small-town feel while being in a larger metropolitan area.

To learn more about the “unique, unparalleled, and unforgettable” Boxer Barbeque, check out their menu online at boxerbbq.com.

Nolan and his Boxer Barbeque family are joining the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau in celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week from May 1 through 7.

— Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau