Face of the Day: Odie the dog

Odie the dog is a busy boy looking for an active, outgoing forever home.

Odie is a 1-year-old Australian shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members describe him as “smart boy who already knows some tricks and could excel with someone that has time to keep his busy mind occupied.”

He has a lot of energy as Midlands suggests having a home without small children. His adoption fee is normally $250, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines. In other shelter news, Midlands joined more than 150 other shelters across the country this week for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Held May 5-9, select cats and dogs at Midlands — including Odie — only cost $25 to adopt.

The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsored the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.