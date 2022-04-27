Face of the Day: Patricia LaBounty

Patricia LaBounty is the current president of the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Board of Directors and is tasked with promoting destinations, attractions, restaurants, and hotels in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. This is her second year as President, and she has been on the CBCVB board since July 2017.

She is passionate about spreading the word about what Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have to offer to both visitors and locals and has worked at CB attractions since 2006. In fact, LaBounty is currently the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. The museum welcomes visitors from all over the world to our community to learn about Council Bluffs’ prominent role in American Railroad History.

LaBounty strongly believes that travel is an integral part of who we are as people and that attractions and cultural establishments improve the quality of life in the area.

“I think some of our strongest assets are the rich heritage portrayed by our cultural institutions and museums as well as our first-class sports and entertainment venues — For a town of our size, we have a lot to offer!” LaBounty said.

During National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1 to May 7, Patricia recommends visiting the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Lincoln’s Pub, and the historic neighborhoods near downtown Council Bluffs. She also encourages you to visit UNleashCB.com so that you can celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week by being a tourist in your town.

— Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau