Face of the Day: Stacy Armstrong

Stacy Armstrong is the assistant chemistry supervisor at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She earned her associates in applied sciences from the Des Moines Area Community College and started working at Jennie in 1987.
The first part of Armstrong’s day is spent setting up two chemistry analyzers that put out over 100,000 patient test results each month. Part of the process involves performing maintenance and running quality control — something Armstrong takes very seriously.
“The doctors count on these results to provide them with the best possible information to treat their patients correctly. One of the newest tests we run is the high-sensitivity cardiac troponin test. It allows for detection of very low levels of troponin T, helping to diagnose heart attacks more quickly,” she said. “Time is always of the essence and part of my job is to quickly and accurately report out these test results so physicians can treat patients as soon as possible.”
Methodist Jennie Edmundson is nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for its treatment of heart attack and stroke patients.
One of the most rewarding parts of Armstrong’s job is helping to diagnose issues that cannot be seen with a physical examination.
“Lab tests can help diagnose kidney issues, respiratory failure, tumor markers, hormone imbalances, septicemia, anemia, leukemias, abnormal proteins — the list goes on and on,” she said. “A laboratory scientist is a ‘hidden job’ within the hospital that is such an important part of a patient’s diagnosis and treatment plan. My job is incredibly rewarding and needed and I would highly recommend it to someone looking for a meaningful career.”
Stacy has been married to her husband, Mark, for 30 years and they are blessed with seven Chihuahuas. When she isn’t working, she likes to spend time with her dogs and you will never find her without a good book to read. Stacy and Mark Armstrong both love archery and are avid bow hunters.
— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital