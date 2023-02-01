Feb. 1 Face of the Day: Bailey the dog

Bailey the dog was recently hit by a car and needs surgery on her leg, and Midlands Humane Society is asking area animal lovers to help pitch in.

Bailey is a German shepherd mix who recently came to the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., as an owner surrender. She apparently had been struck by a car a few days prior to the incident. Shelter staff members describe her as shy and sweet, and she'll likely be in much better shape following surgical correction by an orthopedic specialist. Help her get healed and on the road to living a normal life. Donations can be made in person, at the Midlands website and on their Facebook page, as well. The estimated cost of the surgery and recovery is $3,500.

In other shelter news, Midlands thanks Lewis Central's leadership students who came by the shelter Thursday to volunteer. They cleaned out can kennels, tidied up around the place and did dishes. The shelter can have over 150 animals at any given time, so volunteers help keep the ship moving straight. Give Midlands a call if you or your organization would like to schedule some volunteer time.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.